Poll shows jump in approval for Brazil's Bolsonaro amid pandemic

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The approval rating of
Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's government has
jumped despite Brazil suffering the second most deadly
coronavirus outbreak in the world, a CNI/Ibope poll showed on
Thursday.
The number of Brazilians that rate his government as great
or good has risen to 40% from 29% in December, while those that
view it as bad or terrible has dropped to 29% from 38% in the
previous poll, the new survey said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)