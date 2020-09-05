Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

REFILE-India crosses 4 million coronavirus cases with record surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 01:06am EDT

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus cases surged beyond 4 million with a record rise on Saturday, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the United States and Brazil.

India added 86,432 cases of the new virus on Saturday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.

Infections rose across the country, including in the capital New Delhi and the large states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The jump to more than 4 million cases comes only 13 days after India reached 3 million cases, accelerating sharply from the more than 100 days it took to increase by the previous 1 million.

India has logged the world's largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month, as its government pushes the opening up of businesses to revive a sharply contracting economy.

The number of deaths in India from the COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 to 69,561 on Saturday. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:57aChina's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
RE
01:06aREFILE-India crosses 4 million coronavirus cases with record surge
RE
09/04EXCLUSIVE : Softbank partners with Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/04OYO LAYS OFF 500 EMPLOYEES IN BRAZIL : Oyo brazil head
RE
09/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/04Corn Futures Reverse Losses As Crop Expectations Decline
DJ
09/04Brazil savings account deposits up 11.4 bln reais, an August record but also ..
RE
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/04Brazil auto industry prospects still bleak even after August recovery, Anfave..
RE
09/04Brazil's Tecpar to trial Russian COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group