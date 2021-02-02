Record 3.4 million new businesses open in Brazil last year -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A record 3.4 million new
businesses were opened in Brazil last year, the Economy Ministry
said on Tuesday, taking the number of enterprises in Latin
America's largest economy above 20 million for the first time.
Just over 1 million businesses closed in 2020, a year marked
by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was still down 11.3% on the
year before, the ministry said.
The average time taken to start a new business also fell by
more than half to two days and 13 hours, from five days and nine
hours, the ministry said. Some 45% of new businesses are started
within a day, it added.
Brazil's economy managed to create a net 142,690 new formal
jobs last year, with a strong recovery in the second half of the
year more than making up for the plunge in formal employment in
the months immediately after the onset of the pandemic.
While the official unemployment rate has eased from its
record high 14.6% in the three months to September, however, it
remains above 14%. Millions of low-paid and informal workers
have lost their jobs or have left the workforce altogether.
The number of new businesses opened last year was up 6% on
2019, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Mark Heinrich)