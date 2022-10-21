SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 13-month low, heads for 2nd weekly loss

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit a fresh 13-month low on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly loss amid an upbeat supply outlook and ongoing concerns about surging inflation and a weakening global economy.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee rose 0.1% to $1.9120 per lb at 1531 GMT, having touched its lowest since September 2021 at $1.8620.

* "Coffee futures have shaken off concerns as to tight global inventories and instead seen prices fall on an improving weather outlook in Brazil and a deteriorating consumption environment," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

* Brazil's 2022/23 coffee crop was projected at 57.3 million 60-kg bags compared to a September estimate of 58.2 million bags, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* Dealers noted sales in top producer Brazil have almost completely stalled, with farmers reluctant to clinch deals at low prices.

* January robusta coffee fell 2.2% to $1,996 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 18.44 cents per lb, having hit its lowest in two weeks at 18.26 cents.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish taint amid a growing view that a decent-sized production surplus will be seen this season, especially if demand starts to fall away as economic growth stalls.

* December white sugar rose 1.1% to $533.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa fell 0.7% to $2,312 a tonne.

* North America's cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, fell 3.37% in the third quarter from a year earlier to 119,244 tonnes, in line with market expectations, data showed.

* Asia's third-quarter cocoa grind rose 9.5% year-on-year to 231,080 tonnes, data showed.

* March London cocoa rose 0.5% to 1,910 pounds per tonne, helped by continued weakness in sterling. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)