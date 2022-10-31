SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar gains 2%

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee
futures rose nearly 5% on ICE on Monday, while raw sugar prices
gained more than 2%, as the market seemed ripe for a correction
after a recent slide.
Traders digested Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's win in
Brazil's presidential election and remained on edge over India's
sugar export policy.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar settled up 0.39 cents, or 2.2%,
at 17.97 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Friday and
closed the week 4.35% down.
*
Brazilian leftist leader Lula
defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off election,
but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday
night.
*
Investors are closely watching
for signs Bolsonaro will question results, potentially
fuelling political tension in the world's largest sugar and
coffee exporter.
* India, a major sugar producer, has extended curbs on sugar
exports by one year until October 2023, the government said, but
is still expected to fix a quota this week for overseas sales.
* December white sugar rose $11.60, or 2.2%,
to $527.20 a tonne.
COFFEE
* December arabica coffee gained 7.9 cents, or
4.7%, to $1.777 per lb after touching a 15-month low of
$1.6775 on Friday.
* The contract lost 11% last week on improving crop
outlook in Brazil and concerns over demand, but some dealers
believed the fall was overdone and expected a price correction.
* Brazil's currency was gaining more than 2% in the
afternoon, which added support to coffee prices.
* January robusta coffee rose $4, or 0.2%, to
$1,853 a tonne after dipping to a 14-month low of $1,833 on
Friday.
* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have
increased 10.6% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year
to 1.4 million tonnes.
COCOA
* December New York cocoa rose $33, or 1.4%, to
$2,335 a tonne, having settled 0.5% down on Friday.
* March London cocoa gained 24 pounds, or 1.3%,
to 1,885 pounds per tonne.
* Climate42 said that excessive rainfall could spur
black pod disease in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel
Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel)