SOFTS-Raw sugar prices steady, arabica coffee also falls

11/07/2022 | 10:27am EST
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied after hitting a three-week peak in the prior session, with traders noting that drier weather is set to allow the cane harvest in Brazil to pick up pace.

Arabica coffee slid, while New York cocoa rallied.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.4% to 18.78 cents per lb at 1511 GMT, having hit 18.82 cents on Friday.

* Dealers noted India, a top sugar producer, on Saturday approved the 2022/23 export of 6 million tonnes of sugar, in line with market expectations for the year's first tranche.

* They said the India news was not impacting prices much as it had been widely anticipated.

* December white sugar fell 0.9% to $534 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee fell 3.6%, to $1.655 per lb.

* Dealers said speculators had been extending a net short position against the backdrop of a potentially record crop in Brazil next year and concerns a global economic downturn may curb demand.

* Also, large volumes of arabica coffee stock are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, traders with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, further weighing on global prices.

* January robusta coffee fell 1.1% to $1,848 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa rose 2.3%, to $2,486 a tonne, having hit their highest since June at $2,492.

* Dealers noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to trail last season's pace.

* March London cocoa rose 0.6% to 2,008 pounds per tonne, weighed by a stronger pound. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
