SOFTS-Raw sugar prices steady, arabica coffee also falls

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE
steadied after hitting a three-week peak in the prior session,
with traders noting that drier weather is set to allow the cane
harvest in Brazil to pick up pace.
Arabica coffee slid, while New York cocoa rallied.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar rose 0.4% to 18.78 cents per lb at
1511 GMT, having hit 18.82 cents on Friday.
* Dealers noted India, a top sugar producer, on Saturday
approved the 2022/23 export of 6 million tonnes of sugar, in
line with market expectations for the year's first tranche.
* They said the India news was not impacting prices much as
it had been widely anticipated.
* December white sugar fell 0.9% to $534 a tonne.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee fell 3.6%, to $1.655 per lb.
* Dealers said speculators had been extending a net short
position against the backdrop of a potentially record crop in
Brazil next year and concerns a global economic downturn may
curb demand.
* Also, large volumes of arabica coffee stock are about to
enter ICE exchange warehouses, traders with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters, further weighing on global prices.
* January robusta coffee fell 1.1% to $1,848 a
tonne.
COCOA
* March New York cocoa rose 2.3%, to $2,486 a tonne,
having hit their highest since June at $2,492.
* Dealers noted port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast
continued to trail last season's pace.
* March London cocoa rose 0.6% to 2,008 pounds per
tonne, weighed by a stronger pound.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski and Shailesh Kuber)