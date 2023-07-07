BRASILIA, July 7 (Reuters) - Broader benefits to specific sectors introduced in Brazil's overhaul of consumption taxes will trigger the need for an upward adjustment of the overall rate, said on Friday Rodrigo Orair, the director of the dedicated secretariat overseeing the matter within the Finance Ministry, said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters, Orair stated that there will be no increase in the tax burden with the reform, which, over eight years starting in 2026, will merge five existing levies into a value-added tax (VAT) with separate federal and regional rates.

The proposed reform did not define the VAT rate, leaving this task for a later complementary law. According to Orair, estimates from the economic team initially pointed to a rate between 24% and 27.5%.

However, since the text approved in the lower house expanded the list of sectors that could benefit from reduced or zero rates, "the rate for the entire set of other goods and services will have to increase," he emphasized.

"These numbers will increase slightly, but it is important to note that there is inherent uncertainty," said Orair.

The text, which was approved in a historic vote, established that products from sectors such as agribusiness, health, education, culture, and transportation would pay 40% of the full rate.

The proposal also provided for a zero rate for food items included in a government-designated list of essential products, which Orair said was not the most efficient mechanism to benefit the poor, as opposed to the cashback system for low-income families, which had also been introduced in the text.

"You lose the point of having a broader cashback. It is a choice," he said. "The broader the exemption of the basic items, the less room you have for cashback."

Despite this, Orair said that the text, which will demand further analysis in the Senate, maintains the backbone of an essential reform and represents a politically viable proposal. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)