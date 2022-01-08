Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Seven dead, 3 missing after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall

01/08/2022 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canyon rock face collapses on tourists at Brazil waterfall

BRASILIA (Reuters) -At least seven people died and nine were seriously injured when a wall of rock collapsed on top of motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, the fire department said.

A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall and came crashing down on several leisure boats, sending out a huge wave over the lake at Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state.

Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.

Authorities said three people were still missing after others feared lost were located by telephone. Divers searched the lake.

The people hurt in the accident had broken bones and one was in serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries. Some 23 others were treated for light injuries, he said.

The region has been under heavy rainfall for two weeks, which could have loosened the rock face. On Saturday, a dike overflowed at an iron ore mine 300 kilometers to the east, cutting off a major federal highway.

(Reporting by Anthony BoadleEditing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01/07Soybeans rally, following soymeal gains
RE
01/07Materials Up As Weak Jobs Report Seen Slowing Hikes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
01/07Brazil hydro reservoirs at highest level since 2016, allaying rationing fears
RE
01/07Soybeans rallies, following soymeal gains
RE
01/07Greenbrier Swings to Fiscal First-Quarter Profit as Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates
MT
01/07Soybeans ease further as weather forecasts assessed
RE
01/07India's cotton exports begin to slide as premiums jump on lower crop
RE
01/07Heavy rains hurt some Brazil coffee fields - but that's better than ice
RE
01/06Aguia Resources Transitions Nonexecutive Chair to Executive Role
MT
01/06Brazil stops tracking savanna deforestation despite rising destruction
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral