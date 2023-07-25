By Adria Calatayud



Sodexo said Tuesday that its Pluxee benefits-and-rewards services business and Banco Santander's Brazil unit have entered into a strategic partnership that will see Santander take a 20% stake in Pluxee Brazil.

The French food-services company said Pluxee will integrate Santander's employee-benefits activities and enter into a 25-year exclusive distribution agreement with the bank's Brazil network. Further financial details weren't disclosed.

The deal will allow Pluxee to accelerate growth in meal and food benefits, Sodexo said.

