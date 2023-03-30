Supporters cheer as Bolsonaro returns to party HQ in Brazil

Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
The 68-year-old former president in a live webcast from the headquarters of his Liberal Party said conservatives controlled Congress and Lula's minority government would not be able "to do what it liked with the future of our country."

STORY: Bolsonaro, who never formally conceded defeat in last year's election, has vowed to lead the opposition to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, raising the stakes for the new administration after a highly polarized election.

Bolsonaro defended himself from accusations he tried to keep jewelry from the King of Saudi Arabia worth $3.2 million without declaring the gift, a scandal that has tarnished his claim to be an incorruptible politician.

Bolsonaro left for the United States two days before he was due to hand over the presidential sash to Lula on Jan. 1. He said he needed rest but critics say he was avoiding the risks of over a dozen legal investigations he may face in Brazil.

Legal probes have focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm government buildings in Jan. 8 riots that recalled the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.


