Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  12:02 2023-01-09 am EST
5.5951 BRL   +0.16%
12:04aBrazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/08Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital
RE
01/08Asia shares up on Fed rate wagers, China reopening lifts yuan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Timeline- Supporters of Brazil's Bolsonaro engage in post-election unrest

01/08/2023 | 09:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia

(Reuters) - Below is a timeline of the key events leading up to the Jan. 8 invasion of Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who disputed the election of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

2022

Oct 30. - Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2011, narrowly beats Bolsonaro in a run-off vote. Bolsonaro supporters begin gathering for the first time outside military bases across Brazil, calling for a military intervention to prevent Lula from returning to office.

Oct. 30 and 31 - Truckers who support Bolsonaro block roads throughout the country after his defeat.

Nov. 2 - Bolsonaro supporters hold rallies across the country, asking for an armed force intervention.

Nov. 22 - Bolsonaro challenges the results of the Brazilian election, arguing votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities rebuffed.

Dec. 12 - Lula's election victory is certified by the federal electoral court. Later that day, after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic acts, Bolsonaro supporters try to invade the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, the capital.

Dec. 24 - A man is arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil's election results. A copy of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa's police statement, which was seen by Reuters, showed he was inspired to build up an arsenal by Bolsonaro's traditional support of the arming of civilians.

Dec. 29 - At least four people are arrested by Brazilian police for an alleged coup attempt during riots by Bolsonaro supporters.

Dec. 30 - Bolsonaro lands in Florida less than two days before Lula is set to take office.

2023

Jan. 1 - Lula is sworn in as president for the third time, saying that democracy was the true winner of the presidential election.

Jan. 8 - Bolsonaro supporters invade Brazil presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by backers of former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
12:04aBrazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/08Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital
RE
01/08Asia shares up on Fed rate wagers, China reopening lifts yuan
RE
01/08Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
DJ
01/08Soybeans rise for second session on Argentina drought, wheat firms
RE
01/08Timeline- Supporters of Brazil's Bolsonaro engage in post-election unrest
RE
01/08Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
RE
01/08Aerial video shows Bolsonaro supporters running riot
RE
01/08Petrobras reinforces security at refineries after threats - sources
RE
01/08Asia shares rally on U.S. rate hopes, China reopening
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral