Trump lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil -- sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
will rescind entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently
were in Brazil and much of Europe starting on Jan. 26, two
officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Reuters first reported in November that the administration
had been considering lifting the restrictions, imposed early
last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning
support from coronavirus task force members and public health
officials. The restrictions are set to end the same day that new
COVID-19 test requirements take effect for all international
visitors. The White House did not immediately comment.
