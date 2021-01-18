Trump lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil -- sources

Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will rescind entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil and much of Europe starting on Jan. 26, two officials briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters first reported in November that the administration had been considering lifting the restrictions, imposed early last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning support from coronavirus task force members and public health officials. The restrictions are set to end the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements take effect for all international visitors. The White House did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Howard Goller)


