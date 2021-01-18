Trump lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil -sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Monday rescinded entry bans imposed because of the
coronavirus on most non-U.S. citizens arriving from Brazil and
much of Europe effective Jan. 26, two officials briefed on the
matter told Reuters.
Reuters first reported in November that the administration
had been considering lifting the restrictions, imposed early
last year in response to the pandemic, after winning support
from coronavirus task force members and public health officials.
The restrictions are set to end under a new proclamation
from Trump the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements take
effect for all international visitors. The White House did not
immediately comment. Trump is due to leave office on Wednesday.
Last week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention signed an order requiring nearly all air travelers to
present a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery from
COVID-19 to enter the United States starting on Jan. 26.
The restrictions being rescinded have barred nearly all
non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in
Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the 26 countries of the
Schengen area in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
The U.S. restrictions barring most visitors from Europe have
been in place since mid-March when Trump signed proclamations
imposing them, while the Brazilian entry ban was imposed in May.
President-elect Joe Biden once in office could opt to
reimpose the restrictions.
Last Tuesday, Marty Cetron, director of CDC's global
migration and quarantine division, told Reuters those entry bans
were an "opening act strategy" to address the virus spread and
should now be "actively reconsidered."
Airlines had hoped the new testing requirements would clear
the way for the administration to lift the restrictions that
reduced travel from some European countries by 95% or more.
They had pressed senior White House officials about the
issue in recent days.
Many administration officials for months argued the
restrictions no longer made sense given most countries were not
subject to the entry bans. Others have argued the United States
should not drop entry bans since many European countries still
block most U.S. citizens.
Reuters previously reported the White House was not
considering lifting entry bans on most non-U.S. citizens who
have recently been in China or Iran.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Howard Goller)