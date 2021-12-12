U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday was
approaching 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as the nation
braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time
spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible
Omicron variant of the virus.
The milestone means the U.S. death toll from this one virus
now exceeds the entire population of North Dakota.
Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country
has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to
the more contagious Delta variant and people refusing to get
inoculated against COVID-19.
Since the start of the year, over 450,000 people in the
United States https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR have died after
contracting COVID-19, or 57% of all U.S. deaths from the illness
since the pandemic started.
The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients,
health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in
caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as
monoclonal antibodies.
It took 111 days for U.S. deaths to jump from 600,000 to
700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths
will take just 73 days.
Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the
past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.
Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United
States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from
COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the Reuters
analysis.
The death rate in the United States was more than three
times higher than in neighboring Canada and 11 times more than
Japan.
Even when the United States is compared with a larger pool
of wealthy countries with access to vaccines https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gx9lYC,
it ranks near the bottom. Among the 38 members of the
Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the
United States ranks 30th https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DEATHS-PERCAPITA-COUNTRIES/dwpkrzjmgvm.
Only Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia
Colombia, Poland and Slovenia had more COVID-19 deaths per
capita. New Zealand had the least.
When compared with the European Union, the United States has
1.3 times the per capita deaths reported in the last 11 months
than the entire bloc.
Among more than 200 nations and territories tracked by
Reuters, the United States ranks 36th.
The United States has the highest number of reported total
COVID-19 deaths in the world, followed by Brazil and India,
according to the Reuters tally. With just 4% of the world's
population, the country accounts for about 14% of all reported
COVID-19 deaths and 19% of cases worldwide. The country is set
to soon surpass 50 million cases.
New infections in the United States were averaging around
120,000 a day, with Michigan contributing the most cases a day.
COVID-19 patients were filling Michigan hospitals at record
levels, with three out of four of them unvaccinated, according
to Michigan Health & Hospital Association https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98158-573284--,00.html
(MHA).
Scientists are still evaluating https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-vs-covid-19-vaccines-what-more-do-we-need-know-2021-12-09
the impact of the new Omicron variant and whether vaccines
could provide adequate protection against it.
'MUST ACT TOGETHER'
The Delta variant remains the dominant version of the virus
in the United States.
Of the 10 states that reported the most deaths per capita https://tmsnrt.rs/3pPk2Pz
in the last 11 months, eight were from the country's south –
Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi,
South Carolina and West Virginia, according to the Reuters
analysis https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DEATHS-PERCAPITA/xmvjonbxepr/chart.png.
Roughly 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated
against COVID-19, CDC data showed.
Fears of the new variant have prompted Americans to line up
for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at a record pace. Just
under a million people a day received booster doses of one of
the three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since
regulators gave the nod to additional shots.
"We must act together in this moment to address the impact
of the current cases we are seeing, which are largely Delta, and
to prepare ourselves for the possibility of more Omicron," U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle
Walensky said at a White House briefing https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/12/07/press-briefing-by-white-house-covid-19-response-team-and-public-health-official-2
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Aparupa Mazumder in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)