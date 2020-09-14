U.S. State Department eases China travel advisory for Americans

(Adds details of change, background, bylines)
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on
Monday eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel
to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider
Travel," citing "improved conditions."
The new "Level 3" warning reflects the "arbitrary
enforcement" of local laws, said the department, which had
issued its highest "Do Not Travel" Level 4 warning in June.
China and the United States said in August they would each
allow air carriers to double flights between the world's two
largest economies to eight per week.
On Aug. 6, the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) and Prevention lifted its global advisory
recommending U.S. citizens avoid all international travel
because of the coronavirus pandemic, and instead issued a raft
of high-level warnings for individual countries.
The CDC also dropped its global advisory warning against all
nonessential international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past month, the State Department has revised dozens
of additional country-specific travel advisories, including
easing ratings on Mongolia, El Salvador, Pakistan, Mexico,
Kuwait, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to Level 3.
The United States has barred most non-U.S. citizens who have
recently been in most of Europe, Brazil and China from traveling
to the United States.
On Monday, the U.S. government ended a requirement that
travelers from China, Europe and Brazil return to the United
States at 15 designated U.S. airports and also ended enhanced
CDC screening of those passengers upon their return.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)