Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:54 2022-09-23 pm EDT
5.0872 BRL   +0.96%
10:00aEnel's Brazil Unit to Sell Enel Goiás to Equatorial Energia in $1.4 Billion Deal
MT
04:48aSouth Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
RE
04:12aCredit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. tells Lula it plans to quickly recognize Brazil election winner, sources say

09/23/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past banners with photos of presidential candidates in Rio de Janeiro

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - U.S. diplomats have assured Brazil's leading presidential candidate, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that they will swiftly recognize the winner of next month's election, two sources told Reuters, seeking to avert any attempt to contest a legitimate result or sow chaos after the vote.

With just days to go until the first-round vote on Oct. 2, Lula is ahead in the polls against President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has sought to discredit Brazil's electronic voting system. Critics fear Bolsonaro may follow the example of former U.S. President Donald Trump and refuse to accept an electoral defeat.

One of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential talks, said that in a meeting on Wednesday, Lula asked Douglas Koneff, the top U.S. diplomat in Brazil, for a quick U.S. recognition if he were to win, either in the first-round vote or in an Oct. 30 runoff.

Lula was told that Washington plans to immediately recognize the results, regardless of who wins, setting an example for other nations to follow suit and minimize the chance of a contested result, the source added.

Lula foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim heard similar assurances on Thursday when he met with a group of diplomats from Latin America and the Caribbean, the other source said. A third source said many European countries are also planning for swift recognition of Brazil's election results.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Still scarred by the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has grown increasingly concerned with Bolsonaro's baseless allegations of electoral fraud, sending high-level delegations to Brasilia to urge him to commit to democratic norms.

Reuters reported in May that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director last year told senior Brazilian officials that Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on the voting system.

One of the sources said that in the meeting with Koneff, Lula thanked the United States for having expressed faith in Brazil's voting system.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell)

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Stargardter


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
10:00aEnel's Brazil Unit to Sell Enel Goiás to Equatorial Energia in $1.4 Billion Deal
MT
04:48aSouth Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
RE
04:12aCredit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
RE
09/22Credit Suisse Contacts Possible Buyers of Latin American Wealth Operations Ex-Brazil
MT
09/22Jervois Global Secures Environmental Approval for Stage One Construction of Nickel-Coba..
MT
09/22BBX Minerals Intersects Platinum Mineralization at Três Estados Project in Brazil
MT
09/22Lula slightly boosts lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil first round -poll
RE
09/22IDB directors vote unanimously to recommend removal of Claver-Carone -sources
RE
09/22Brazil government projects 2022 primary surplus of $2.6 billion, first in nine years
RE
09/22Brazil government forecasts $2.6 bln primary budget surplus for 2022
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish