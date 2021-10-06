UK drops advice against non-urgent travel to 32 destinations

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain dropped its advice against
all but essential travel for 32 countries and territories on
Wednesday as it continued to simplify its coronavirus travel
regime after progress in fighting COVID-19 across the world.
The change will allow people to travel more easily to
destinations such as Algeria, Malaysia and Senegal as many
travel insurance firms exclude cover for places where the
government advises against travel, the foreign ministry said.
Britain recently replaced its so-called traffic light system
with a single red list and has reduced testing requirements for
fully vaccinated travellers.
The government is still advising against all but essential
travel for scores of countries and territories on its red list
which include Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Thailand.
"We're striking the right balance between keeping people
safe which remains our priority and giving them the freedom to
exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel
sector," foreign minister Liz Truss said.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)