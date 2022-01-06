Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01/06 12:33:18 pm
6.4457 BRL   -0.18%
Uber to end restaurant deliveries in Brazil

01/06/2022 | 12:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Uber has decided to end its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in Brazil starting on March 7, the company said in a statement without specifying a reason.

Uber added that its Uber Eats Brazil operation will focus on deliveries by its online groceries provider Cornershop and also on Uber Direct, a delivery service for stores.

According to Brazil Journal, which first reported the development, citing sources close to the matter, the move is part of Uber's global repositioning strategy. It said the company is looking to close unprofitable operations. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
12:44pUber to end restaurant deliveries in Brazil
RE
11:48aSoybeans, corn ease after weather rally
RE
11:36aBrazil unable to unload wheat imports due to tax collectors' protest
RE
11:01aVinci Partners Investments Buys Container Terminal in Brazil For Undisclosed Sum
MT
10:12aEro Copper Down 4% as Outlines Updated Resource Estimate for MCSA Mining Complex, NX Go..
MT
09:56aArgentina breaks COVID-19 case record as daily infections near 100,000
RE
09:56aAuxico Signs MOU for Exploitation, Trading of Rare Earths from Tin Tailings in Brazil
MT
09:30aAssurant, Telefonica Collaborating on Trade-In Program for Used Devices
MT
09:03aFed Minutes Show March in Play for Raising Interest Rates, Potentially Followed by Shri..
DJ
08:22aSoybeans ease after weather rally
RE
More news
