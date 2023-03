Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders continued to retreat from a sector that was one of the 2022 stock-market leaders.

Fears that a series of bank runs would continue gaining steam.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras' shares are likely to be volatile as Brazil's government seeks to reverse the electric utility's privatization, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1735ET