STORY: These students are learning about ocean

conservation at a beach instead of a classroom

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Their school has received a

'Blue School' stamp from UNESCO

which recognizes school programs around

the world that aim to protect oceans

(Fabio Eon, UNESCO Brazil)

"That is why UNESCO welcomes initiatives such as the Blue Schools programs, which bring this idea of ocean culture into the classroom. It encourages curiosity in young people and children about the ocean's role in generating oxygen, regulating the climate, and developing livelihoods and life for our planet."

The school also offers activities

that aim to create awareness among

children to preserve urban beaches

(Maria Carolina Sampaio, Student)

"I loved it. I loved it because we cleaned up the rubbish on the beach and in the sea. The fish could eat the rubbish and die."