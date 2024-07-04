BRAZIL GOVERNMENT FORECASTS 2024 IMPORTS OF $266.2 BLN (VS $259.1 BLN PREVIOUSLY)
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 02:48:38 2024-07-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.941 BRL
|-0.92%
|+0.80%
|+10.93%
|08:00pm
|RE
|08:00pm
|RE
Headlines
GoldMining Releases Results from 1st Drill Hole at Sao Jorge Gold Project in Brazil
GoldMining Brief: Says Intersected 37 Metres Grading 2.26 g/t Gold Within Mineralized Corridor of 163 Metres Grading 1.02 g/t Gold at the Sao Jorge Project, Brazil
