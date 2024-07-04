BRAZIL GOVERNMENT FORECASTS 2024 TRADE BALANCE OF $+79.2 BLN (VS +73.5 BLN PREVIOUSLY)
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 02:53:38 2024-07-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.938 BRL
|-0.97%
|+0.76%
|+10.88%
|08:00pm
|BRAZIL GOVERNMENT FORECASTS 2024 IMPORTS OF $266.2 BLN (VS $259.…
|RE
|08:00pm
|BRAZIL GOVERNMENT FORECASTS 2024 TRADE BALANCE OF $+79.2 BLN (VS…
|RE
Headlines
GoldMining Releases Results from 1st Drill Hole at Sao Jorge Gold Project in Brazil
GoldMining Brief: Says Intersected 37 Metres Grading 2.26 g/t Gold Within Mineralized Corridor of 163 Metres Grading 1.02 g/t Gold at the Sao Jorge Project, Brazil
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News EUR / BRL
- Brazil Government Forecasts 2024 Trade Balance Of $+79.2 Bln (Vs…