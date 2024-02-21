BRAZIL GOVT TO AUTHORIZE CENTRAL BANK TO ROLL OVER $100 BLN WORTH OF SWAPS FOR LONGER TERMS, TO BOOST LIQUIDITY BEYOND FIVE YEARS AND REDUCE VOLATILITY -SOURCE
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 11:49:54 2024-02-21 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.329 BRL
|+0.06%
|+0.45%
|-0.49%
|05:50pm
|Brazil readies broad FX hedging program with $2 billion in derivatives for green investments
|RE
|05:50pm
|BRAZIL GOVT TO AUTHORIZE CENTRAL BANK TO ROLL OVER $100 BLN WORT…
|RE
- Stock
- Currencies
- Currency EUR / BRL
- News EUR / BRL
- Brazil Govt To Authorize Central Bank To Roll Over $100 Bln Wort…