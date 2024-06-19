BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS STUDIES TO BUILD FOUR SMALL SHIPS IN BRAZIL TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS, SAYS CEO
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 05:53:04 2024-06-19 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.827 BRL
|+0.04%
|+0.06%
|+8.80%
|Jun. 19
BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS STUDIES TO BUILD FOUR SMALL SHIPS IN BRAZIL TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS, SAYS CEO
|Jun. 19
|Brazil central bank pauses rate cuts as inflation expectations rise
|35.93 BRL
|-4.59%
|+0.31%
|88.49B
|5.827 BRL
|+0.04%
|+0.06%
|-
GoldMining Releases Results from 1st Drill Hole at Sao Jorge Gold Project in Brazil
GoldMining Brief: Says Intersected 37 Metres Grading 2.26 g/t Gold Within Mineralized Corridor of 163 Metres Grading 1.02 g/t Gold at the Sao Jorge Project, Brazil
