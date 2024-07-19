SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's government said on Friday that its air traffic control was not impacted by an international cyber outage, although there were some flight delays, while other firms dealt with disruptions in the country.

A software update wreaked havoc on computer systems globally on Friday, grounding flights, forcing some broadcasters off air and hitting services from banking to healthcare.

Still, those issues "did not affect the country's air traffic control, only occasionally impacting some airlines' check-in operations," Transportation Minister Silvio Costa Filho said on X.

He said there were some occasional flight delays , but no impact had been seen on takeoff and landing operations so far in Brazil.

Brazilian airline Azul said some of its flights could suffer delays due to issues with a global reservation management system.

Brazilian lender Bradesco's digital platforms had been unavailable earlier on Friday due to the outage but had since normalized operations, the company said in a statement.

Energy providers were also impacted, with some firms reporting problems with their business and customer service systems such as call centers and online applications, regulator agency Aneel said.

