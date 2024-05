May 08, 2024 at 09:09 am EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's automakers' association Anfavea said on Wednesday that sales of new vehicles in the country rose 17.6% in April from the previous month to 220,842 units.

Auto production in the month totalled 222,115 vehicles, up 13.5% from March, it added.

