BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 79.3 billion reais ($15.95 billion) in January, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
($1 = 4.9725 reais) (Reporting by Fabrício de Castro; Editing by Chris Reese)
|Delayed 02:28:18 2024-02-28 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.384 BRL
|+0.67%
|+1.11%
|+0.55%
|08:05pm
|Brazil central government posts primary surplus of $15.95 bln in January
|RE
|07:17pm
|Soybean futures bounce from three-year low, corn extends recovery
|RE
BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 79.3 billion reais ($15.95 billion) in January, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
($1 = 4.9725 reais) (Reporting by Fabrício de Castro; Editing by Chris Reese)
|Brazil central government posts primary surplus of $15.95 bln in January
|RE
|Soybean futures bounce from three-year low, corn extends recovery
|RE
|Alphabet's YouTube Create App Launches in 13 More Countries
|MT
|World Bank to streamline loan, investment guarantees with $20 bln annual goal
|RE
|Jaguar Mining Gains 4% As Intersects High-Grade Mineralization In Ba-Torre Structure Within Pilar Mine
|MT
|Western powers tangle over Russian assets at G20 finance meeting
|RE
|France backs global minimum tax on billionaires at G20
|RE
|ICL Group Acquires Nitro 1000 for $30 Million
|MT
|Brazil's Bolsonaro undergoes abdominal tests, will not need surgery
|RE
|Ericsson, TIM Brazil Partner on Cloud-native 5G
|MT
|Ericsson: 5G breakthrough with TIM Brazil
|CF
|SocGen's Wednesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
|MT
|Jaguar Mining Intersects High-Grade Mineralization In Ba-Torre Structure Within Pilar Mine
|MT
|'I hope Biden wins,' Brazil's Lula says ahead of US election
|RE
|Stocks slip as China weakness weighs, firmer dollar pressures currencies
|RE
|China steers solar module export stream towards Asia: Maguire
|RE
|Focus on timelines, predictability at next sovereign debt roundtable, IMF chief says
|RE
|Soybeans rise despite pressure from South American supply
|RE
|China says Beijing and Moscow should strengthen coordination on Asia Pacific
|RE
|LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs retreat from recent highs
|RE
|China scraps Brazilian poultry tariff, Brazil says
|RE
|US biofuel credit prices hit 3-year low, expected to stay weak, EIA says
|RE
|Brazil's XP posts 33% rise in quarterly profit on fixed income growth
|RE
|Corn extends bounce from three-year lows on bargain buying
|RE
|Agri chemicals firm FMC expects restructuring charges of up to $215 mln
|RE