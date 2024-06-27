BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy created a net 131,811 formal jobs in May, data from the Labor Ministry showed on Thursday, falling short of the 200,000 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Bernardo Caram Editing by Chris Reese)
