BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government projected a wider primary deficit for this year on Wednesday due to increased expenses but kept it within the range of meeting its fiscal target.

The Planning and Finance ministries' bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report raised the primary deficit projection to 14.5 billion reais ($2.81 billion), up from 9.3 billion reais estimated in March.

The new figure corresponds to a 0.1% GDP shortfall, while the target for this year is to eliminate the primary deficit, with a tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage point of GDP in either direction.

The deterioration occurred mainly due to a 24.4 billion reais increase in primary expenses, which outpaced the expected 6.3 billion reais rise in total net revenues.

The calculation of the primary result for meeting the fiscal target excludes extraordinary expenses related to addressing historic flooding in the Rio Grande do Sul state, which have so far totaled 13 billion reais.

The government's forecast remains much more optimistic than that of private economists, who estimate a primary deficit equivalent to 0.7% of GDP for this year, according to a weekly central bank survey. ($1 = 5.1543 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler and Josie Kao)