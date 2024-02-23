SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian agricultural retailer AgroGalaxy said on Friday it had hired Santander Brasil to advise it on potential deals related to its seed business.

The company noted, however, that so far there was no potential transaction under discussion regarding the unit.

AgroGalaxy added that it "constantly seeks opportunities, either through partnerships or the development of new businesses, aiming to extract value for its shareholders and the market in general." (Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jason Neely)