June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA is close to announcing the acquisition of a wealth-management bank in New York as part of a global expansion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 09:39:59 2024-06-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.713 BRL
|-0.24%
|+0.41%
|+6.67%
