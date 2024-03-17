STORY: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday (March 16) he does not fear being put on trial.

His comments came one day after a police investigation revealed that the politician tried to co-opt the country's military chiefs in a coup plan to overturn his 2022 election defeat.

Bolsonaro did not refer directly to the allegations.

But he did refer to a trial he could face.

Speaking at a political rally in Rio de Janeiro to back his candidate for mayor of the city in local elections in October, he claimed he was being politically persecuted by the Lula government because he was a thorn in the side of the left.

"I do not fear any judgement, as long as the judges are impartial."

Bolsonaro has denied planning a coup after his election defeat, which he never conceded.

He left for Florida to avoid handing the presidential sash to Lula, and days later Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings in an attempt to provoke a coup.

Last year, Bolsonaro was banned from running for elected office for eight years for abusing his power as president and repeatedly criticizing the country's electoral system.

He could face possible arrest and a trial by the Supreme Court.