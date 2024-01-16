SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Inter filed for a share offering of up to 32 million shares with proceeds of the offer destined for general corporate purposes, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Peter Frontini)
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 05:54:24 2024-01-16 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.3575 BRL
|+0.61%
|-0.06%
|+0.03%
|12:08am
|Brazilian fintech Inter announces share offer that could raise $184 mln
|RE
|Jan. 16
|BRAZIL AIRLINE GOL SAYS ITS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH FINANCIAL S…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5.3575 BRL
|+0.61%
|-0.06%
|-
|5 USD
|-4.76%
|-11.66%
|2 109 M $
- Stock
- Currencies
- Currency EUR / BRL
- News EUR / BRL
- Brazil's Inter files for offering of 32 million shares