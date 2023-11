SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Localiza said on Monday it recorded a 56.9% growth in third-quarter profit, in line with analysts' estimates.

The firm posted a net profit of 664.7 million reais, compared to the consensus estimate of analysts polled by LSEG of 664.52 million reais.

