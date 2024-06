BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 60.983 billion reais ($11.06 billion) in May, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The shortfall was larger than the 54.2 billion reais primary deficit forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 5.5149 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)