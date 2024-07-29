BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt rose 2.25% in June from the previous month to 7.068 trillion reais ($1.25 trillion), Treasury data showed on Monday.

Domestic public debt increased 1.93% last month from May to 6.754 trillion reais, while net foreign debt increased 9.86% to 314 billion reais, according to Brazil's Treasury.

June saw a net issuance of 82.2 billion reais in sovereign bonds, while interest charges amounted to 73.80 billion reais.

The average cost of federal debt in a 12-month period stood at 11.10% in June, up from 10.56% in May, the data showed.

