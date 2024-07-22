BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government widened its primary deficit forecast for this year to 32.6 billion reais ($5.9 billion) on Monday, up from 14.5 billion reais projected in May.

The shortfall, released in the Planning and Finance ministries' bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report, corresponds to a primary deficit of 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The fiscal target for this year is to eliminate the primary deficit, with a tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage points of GDP in either direction. ($1 = 5.5624 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)