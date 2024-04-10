BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator (CVM) has asked the government to more than double its staff because they can only meet 3% of the demand for oversight functions, it said in a memo seen by Reuters.

The 680 new jobs, on top of the current 408, would cost the federal government an estimated 210 million reais ($41 million) in the first year, according to the proposed bill for oversight of capital markets.

The estimate is subject to when the new jobs will be authorized and filled, said the proposal that CVM President Joao Pedro Barroso do Nascimento sent to the Finance Ministry.

CVM and the Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the proposal, CVM said its structure remains the same as 20 years ago, but the market it regulates has grown larger and more complex, expanding 270% in the past decade to 33 trillion reais ($6.50 trillion).

A high-profile case of alleged accounting fraud at retailer Americanas shook Brazilian markets in 2023, raising questions about regulatory oversight and effective punishment of any wrongdoing.

The retailer, backed by three billionaires who founded investment firm 3G Capital, sought bankruptcy protection after discovering $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies.

CVM's proposed bill includes an increase in the supervision fee for public offerings to 0.031% from 0.030% to finance new roles in a reorganization of existing staff.

The increase would boost annual revenue by an estimated 7.5 million reais, covering the higher expense of 5.9 million reais associated with the proposed reshuffle, said CVM.

The draft bill would also consolidate regulations and clarify in law the new securities subject to CVM regulation, including crypto assets and shares of investment funds and investment clubs in any assets.

A Finance Ministry source told Reuters that the regulations governing which securities are under CVM supervision are "a mess" and that organizing them could increase clarity and transparency.

($1 = 5.0781 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Chang)

