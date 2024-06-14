BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Chinese firms have formally applied for an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the European Union, the state-backed Global Times said, after the bloc's decision to impose anti-subsidy duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Thursday's report, posted on X, gave no details, and it was unclear which pork products would be targeted.

China imported $6 billion worth of pork in 2023, including offal, with the EU accounting for more than half, customs data showed.

Spain was China's top supplier last year, followed by Brazil and the United States. Other major suppliers are France, Denmark and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)