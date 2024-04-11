SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Grupo EPR on Thursday won a concession auction to operate a federal highway connecting Brazilian cities Belo Horizonte and Juiz de Fora, both in Minas Gerais state, with expected investments of more than 8 billion reais ($1.58 billion) during a 30 year contract.

The firm presented the higher toll discount, at 11.21%, in an auction in Sao Paulo, wining the right to operate the 232.1 kilometers (144.2 miles) stretch of highway.

Brazil's Grupo EPR is a partnership between infrastructure firm Equipav and asset manager Perfin.

Brazilian operator of infrastructure concessions CCR was among the other two bidders.

