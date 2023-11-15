WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Managed money is largely in control of the canola market as it holds a record short position, according to an analyst.

"On Oct. 16, we were trading [January] canola at C$731 per ton. On Nov. 2 we went down to C$672/metric ton, a C$60 drop. Today, we traded at C$725, a C$50 increase," said analyst Wayne Palmer of Exceed Grain in Winnipeg.

"All this is the mighty funds," he said. "The funds are carrying a record short position. They got spooked in the middle of October, took half of their position back, and then proceeded to put on a new short position towards the beginning of November."

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission reported that as of Nov. 7, the net managed money short position in ICE canola futures was 102,884 contracts, based on 4,876 long and 107,760 short.

Those spec funds were keeping a close eye on the weather in Brazil, which is at either end of the spectrum, according to Palmer. While the north remained far too dry to plant, the south was much too wet to get onto the fields. The long-range forecast has called for rain in the country's north, he said, something much needed for its soybean output to hit a record 163 million metric tons in 2023-24, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

"If they do not do their part, then all of a sudden, the whole world starts coming to the U.S. and Canada for soybeans," Palmer said.

In the meantime, he said Canadian canola growers were cash rich with their bins full of the oilseed.

With that, he laid out two scenarios.

"If [northern] Brazil gets their needed rain, there's just no export buying that could adequately take care of our canola supply and the soybean supply in the U.S.," Palmer said.

"The funds are going to sell everything in sight and take this thing lower. And the biggest thing is, the farmer is long. He hasn't sold much and eventually is going to have to either dump it on the downside and make new lows, or he's going to make more money filtering it out as we hit targeted prices."

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

