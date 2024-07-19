TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would convey Japan's stance on various international issues including foreign exchange at meetings of the Group of Twenty (G20) finance leaders to be held in Rio de Janeiro next week.

Speaking in a regular post-cabinet meeting news conference, Suzuki also said he would attend meetings of the Group of Seven finance leaders to be held on the sidelines of the G20 meetings. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)