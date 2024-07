RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japan has told the Group of 20 meeting they must be increasingly vigilant to excessive, speculative foreign exchange fluctuations, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Thursday.

"Excessive currency volatility has a negative impact on the economy," Kanda said during a press conference at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)