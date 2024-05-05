STORY: The sand and oceanfront boulevard around Rio de Janeiro's famed beach were filled for several blocks by a crowd the city estimated at 1.6 million.

"I have never attended such a powerful show, it is extraordinary," said Telma Peoli who attended the concert.

Many had been there for hours or even days to get a good spot, while richer fans anchored in dozens of boats near the beach and onlookers crowded beachfront apartments.

Madonna, 65, performed songs such as "Like a Prayer," "Vogue" and "Express Yourself" for over two hours from 10:45 p.m. (0145 GMT on Sunday) as she wound up the greatest hits tour that started late last year.