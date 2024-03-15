SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta on Friday won a Brazilian court order overturning a previous ruling that barred it from using the name in the South American country, due to confusion with another company.

Mark Zuckerberg's tech company was in late February ordered to stop using its name in Brazil within 30 days after a Brazilian computer services provider won a favourable ruling arguing it already owned rights to the name and had as a result of the U.S. branding been wrongly cited in over 100 lawsuits.

Brazil's Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. The company can still appeal the decision.

U.S. Meta, formerly called Facebook, changed its name in 2021 in a rebrand that focused on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese)