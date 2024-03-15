Mark Zuckerberg's tech company was in late February ordered to stop using its name in Brazil within 30 days after a Brazilian computer services provider won a favourable ruling arguing it already owned rights to the name and had as a result of the U.S. branding been wrongly cited in over 100 lawsuits.
Brazil's Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. The company can still appeal the decision.
U.S. Meta, formerly called Facebook, changed its name in 2021 in a rebrand that focused on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment.
