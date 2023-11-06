Nov 6 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer New Fortress Energy said on Monday it has signed a deal to charter a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) from Brazil's Petrobras starting in December.

The company said FSRU Energos Winter will be immediately deployed to Terminal Gas Sul (TGS), New Fortress' newest LNG import terminal in Santa Catarina, Brazil which will start commercial operations ahead of schedule in January 2024.

"The TGS terminal is a unique, high-growth opportunity for NFE, as connection to the pipeline system in south Brazil offers a diverse and near-term set of opportunities across power and gas supply," said Andrew Dete, managing director of New Fortress.

Energos Infrastructure, the owner of Energos Winter, is 80% owned by funds managed by Apollo and the remainder by New Fortress.

The FSRU will be sub-chartered by New Fortress through the remaining term of the Petrobras charter with Energos Infrastructure and then direct-chartered by the company on a long-term basis with Energos.