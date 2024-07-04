(Updated at 1500 GMT) * Lula backs spending cuts to meet Brazil's fiscal framework * Chilean central bank releases June policy meeting minutes * Kenya's president, IMF chief speak after tax hikes pulled * Latin American stocks up 1.2%, currencies up 1% By Johann M Cherian July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains among Latin American currencies after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva committed his government to fiscal stability, while markets also reacted to the release of central bank policy meeting minutes in Chile. Brazil's real jumped 1.2% to 5.49 to the dollar after Lula ordered his economic team to comply with the country's fiscal framework and approved suggestions of spending cuts, the country's finance minister said. The currency jumped more than 2% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise since January, in the run-up to the meeting between the Brazilian leader and his economic team. The real recently had a bout of losses that saw it depreciate to more than two-year lows on concerns of fiscal sustainability in the region's biggest economy. "Superficially, you can see a small (improvement) after all the damage he's done recently ... but there is a possibility that he might change his mind at some point and that is going to stay in the back of investors minds for a while," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, an emerging markets debt portfolio manager at BankInvest. More broadly, the MSCI index that tracks Latin American currencies strengthened 1% to more than a one-week high against the dollar. Trading was expected to be thin as U.S. markets were closed due to the Independence Day holiday. Markets are turning their focus to the release on Friday of the U.S. government's closely-watched monthly employment report, which could provide clues to the Federal Reserve's likely monetary policy path and the outlook for the dollar. Mexico's peso added 0.7%, with market participants awaiting more announcements on the formation of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's cabinet. Traders also parsed Sheinbaum's latest criticism of the Mexican judiciary. Concerns about judicial independence under Sheinbaum's incoming government have pushed the currency to notch its biggest quarterly drop since the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile's peso inched up 0.3% as copper prices were steady. The South American nation is the world's largest producer of the metal. Minutes from the Chilean central bank's policy meeting last month showed it considered cutting the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points or keeping it unchanged. The central bank opted for a 25-basis-point reduction to 5.75% at the meeting. Peru's sol climbed 0.7% in thin trading. Economy Minister Jose Arista said the copper exporter's economy likely grew between 4.5% and 5% on a year-on-year basis in May, in what would be the second consecutive month of growth. Colombia's peso added 0.4%. The MSCI index that tracks regional bourses rose 1.2% to a one-month high, aided mostly by heavy-weight Brazilian equities. The main stock indexes in Mexico, Colombia and Chile were largely flat to marginally higher. Elsewhere, the yield on Kenya's five-year bond slipped 13 basis points. According to sources, Kenyan President William Ruto spoke with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva after he withdrew proposed tax hikes after deadly protests. The hikes were central to the IMF's $3.6 billion lending programme for the East African nation. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latin American market prices from Reuters Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1104.28 1.09 MSCI LatAm 2236.13 1.25 Brazil Bovespa 126238.21 0.46 Mexico IPC 52836.27 0.08 Chile IPSA 6547.72 0.2 Argentina MerVal 1608339.35 0.301 Colombia COLCAP 1384.78 0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4908 1.40 Mexico peso 18.0586 0.56 Chile peso 936.6 0.62 Colombia peso 4086.5 0.44 Peru sol 3.791 -0.05 Argentina peso 913.5000 0.11 (interbank) Argentina peso 1375 2.18 (parallel) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)