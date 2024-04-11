April 10 (Reuters) - X has received an inquiry from the US House of Representatives regarding actions taken in Brazil which were in violation of Brazilian law, Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a post on the social media platform. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
EUR / BRL
Exchange rates
EURBRL
|Delayed 06:29:08 2024-04-10 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.457 BRL
|+0.39%
|-0.08%
|+1.89%
|06:15am
|News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
|06:09am
|Social media company X has received US House of Representatives inquiry over Brazil actions, Musk says
|RE
