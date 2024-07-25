RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Thursday reaffirmed that Britain's new Labour government has no plans to raise income, national insurance or value added taxes but said she would make no commitments on taxation until she is certain that fiscal rules can be met.

"I want taxes to be lower, not higher, but I'm not going to make any commitments without being able to say where the money's going to come from," Reeves told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Brazil.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)