Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  10:53:50 2023-02-27 am EST
0.8817 GBX   -0.14%
10:54aUK, EU Reach Agreement in Principle for New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
10:50aUK parliament will get a vote on new Northern Ireland deal - PM Sunak
RE
10:50aBrexit-uk pm sunak: parliament will have a vote on n. ireland de…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BREXIT-UK PM SUNAK: PARLIAMENT WILL HAVE A VOTE ON N. IRELAND DE…

02/27/2023 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BREXIT-UK PM SUNAK: PARLIAMENT WILL HAVE A VOTE ON N. IRELAND DEAL


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
10:54aUK, EU Reach Agreement in Principle for New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
10:50aUK parliament will get a vote on new Northern Ireland deal - PM Sunak
RE
10:50aBrexit-uk pm sunak: parliament will have a vote on n. ireland de̷..
RE
10:38aUK, EU Reach Deal to Resolve Northern Ireland Trade Issue
DJ
10:37aBrexit-uk pm sunak: our union will endure…
RE
10:37aBrexit-uk pm sunak: deal is about stability in n. ireland…
RE
10:37aBrexit-uk pm sunak: parties will need time to consider the agree̷..
RE
10:36aBrexit-uk pm sunak: only eu law that will apply in n. ireland wi̷..
RE
10:35aBrexit-uk pm sunak: today's deal safeguards sovereignty in n. ir̷..
RE
10:35aBrexit-uk pm sunak: medicines approved by uk regulator will be a̷..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish